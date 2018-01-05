Fergie Reveals She Isn't Ruling Out Having More Kids

Just because she's (newly) single, doesn't mean Fergie has completely ruled out the possibility of having more children.

During a Television Critics Association panel for her new Fox singing competition series The Four, the 42-year-old hitmaker got candid with reporters about maybe giving her son Axl, 4, a sibling one day.

“You never know. I never say never. It’s definitely a new year and the circumstances are—new!” Fergie said, according to People.

The eight time Grammy winner, who split with actor Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage in September, clarified that she's not in any rush to have more kids. “Right now I’m not thinking about that because I’ve got so much on my plate and I’m just trying to be the best Mom for my little Punky Pie — That’s what I call him—He’s my little Punky Pie—I call him Punky, because he loves pumpkin pie!”

Fergie went on to discuss how she maintains a healthy work-life balance as a single mom. “As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all of the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules, I’m constantly having to have boundaries, make sure that all of those hours are in and it’s a balanced lifestyle because I’ve got so much on my plate that sometimes I’m just a tired Mom!” she said.

While the singer constantly juggles performing with her mommy duties, we selfishly hope she gives Axl a sibling one day soon!