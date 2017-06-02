Will.i.am Confirms That Fergie Is No Longer Part of The Black Eyed Peas

We've gotta feeling that an era is coming to an end.

The Black Eyed Peas have confirmed that Fergie is no longer part of the hip-hop group, with OG members will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap sitting down with the UAE's Ahlan! to promote their upcoming opening ceremony performance at the 2017 UEFA Champions League final, as well as the group's new hip-hop graphic novel, titled Black Eyed Peas Present: Masters of the Sun: The Zombie Chronicles.

The "L.A. Love" songstress—who last hit the stage with the trio at Coachella in 2015—has not put out a new track with the group in more than five years, so the split shouldn't come as a surprise.

When speaking about the group's decision to part ways with the singer, who originally joined the crew in 2002, will.i.am said: "As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie. She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music."

He continued, "We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project."

RELATED: Josh Duhamel on Fatherhood, Fitness, and Fergie

While the latest news is definitely phunking with our hearts, the musician offered us a consolation of sorts by confirming that former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger could make a Black Eyed Peas debut.

"Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us," he said. "We'll always work with good females. Nicole is on the new BEP project as well. I don't want to go into details how she's involved yet."