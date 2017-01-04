Fergie and Josh Duhamel Flaunt Their Smokin' Hot Beach Bods on Vacation

Now that's one way to kick off 2017.

Unfailingly hot couple Fergie and Josh Duhamel were snapped getting in a little rest and relaxation on a trip to Hawaii earlier this week, and they showed off their enviable beach bodies in the process. The "M.I.L.F. $" singer gave us a peek at her toned midsection in an embellished navy blue bikini that she topped off with a colorful sheer cover-up and accessorized with a beach-ready wide-brimmed hat, a fringe tote bag, baby blue slide sandals, and oversize sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her actor husband showed off his fit physique in a pair of blue swim trunks and a backwards black hat as he hit the sand.

The good looking pair—who celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary next week—were spotted swimming in the ocean, playing a game of football, and soaking up on the sun on their warm weather getaway.

