Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Sad news, everyone. After eight years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel have separated.

The couple, who shares 4-year-old son Axl, confirmed the news to People in a joint statement.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” it read.

Duhamel, 44, and the Dutchess of pop, 42, began dating in 2004 before tying the knot in 2009. They welcomed their son in August 2013 and celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in January of this year.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

As saddened as we are by this turn of events, we wish these two the very best in navigating their new family dynamic. It’s clear there’s still a lot of love between them.