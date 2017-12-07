Fergie Says She Had Hallucinations Everyday During Crystal Meth Addiction

Fergie is holding nothing back while addressing how she made it through the lowest point in her life.

In a new interview with iNews, the Double Dutchess hitmaker was an open book, revealing that while she may have a successful career and beautiful son today, she hit rock bottom years earlier when she was battling a crystal meth addiction.

"I was [suffering from] chemically-induced psychosis and dementia. I was hallucinating on a daily basis,” the former Black Eyed Peas songstress admitted to the publication, as she detailed her mental health spiral. “It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

In addition to hallucinations, the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer recalled experiencing paranoia, with the belief that the FBI and CIA were tracking her. As a result, her erratic behavior prompted her to hide out in a church.

"They tried to kick me out because I was moving down the aisles in this crazy way, as I thought there was an infra-red camera in the church trying to check for my body,” the 42-year-old remembered. "I bolted past the altar into a hallway, and two people were chasing me.”

Now older and wiser, the star says she’s grateful for the lessons she learned from her dark past. "The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun… until it wasn’t,” she continued. "But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

“It’s so incredible, I know,” she concluded about finally turning her life around. "I think I must have guardian angels."