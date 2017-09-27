Fergie Says She's Open to Love Post-Split from Josh Duhamel

While Fergie may have felt relived after finally letting her split from estranged husband, Josh Duhamel, out of the bag, that doesn't mean she's ready to jump into the dating pool just yet.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Double Dutchess songstress said she's keeping her options open when it comes to meeting someone new. "I don't know," the Black Eyed Peas alum admitted. "It's too soon for me to even think about dating."

She continued: "I'm open to love, but it's just too soon."

The former couple announced their shocking split a couple of weeks ago, but the singer revealed that they'd been living separate lives for quite some time, and that the charade became awkward. "We're great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird," she said while promoting her new album. "There's no perfect time, so we just decided to do it."

