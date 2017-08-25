Fergie Just Dropped Two Songs From Her New Album Double Dutchess

X
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
August 25, 2017 @ 8:15 AM

Fergie is getting us ready for her forthcoming album with two new songs.

Though the release of Double Dutchess is still almost a month away, the star just debuted a new video, titled "Hungry," with Rick Ross, and it's the ultimate pop-rap mash-up. 

The jaw-dropping visuals for the new track were exclusively shot in black-and-white, with Fergie rapping just as effortlessly as Ross himself. Throughout the video's dreamy trance, the Dutchess dons plenty of sultry looks, ranging from fishnets to a latex bodysuit—only adding to her badass persona. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8jUT7xk68o&feature=youtu.be

But that's not all! Fergie also linked up with Nicki Minaj and former Black Eyed Peas bandmate will.i.am for another song, called "You Already Know." And with lyrics like, "Life's a movie, let the camera roll / Fast life moving, ain't no going slow,"  we can only guess that we will be taken on a wild ride with the Dutchess and Minaj by our sides when the video eventually drops. For now, check out the audio below. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsPkzje2hsc

RELATED: Fergie Posts Nude Black-and-White Photos to Announce Her Album's Pre-Order Date

Double Dutchess is available for pre-order, with the official release of the album coming on Sept. 22. And if you want to see Fergie's new videos on the big screen, she also announced a visual album experience that will play in iPic movie theaters on Sept. 20.

We've got our calendars marked and headphones ready.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top