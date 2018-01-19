Fergie Is Bringing Back This Early 2000s Hair Color Trend

So, you loved reverse ombré highlights when you were in highschool in the early 2000s and have been waiting for the look to come back in style? Along with other trends from the decade like tiny Matrix sunglasses and glittery lip gloss, Fergie is helping one of the decade's major hair color trends make a comeback.

Matrix celebrity hairstylist George Papanikolas gave the singer's bright blonde lob a colorful update courtesy of 'retro' blue lowlights that peak out from underneath the top layers of her hair. It's reminiscent of the dark reverse ombré you used to see all over MTV after school, but with a fun twist that reminds us of Christina Aguilera's play with various colors during the "Dirrty" era.

Courtesy

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Hair Dyed

Papanikolas used Matrix's new SOCOLOR CULT color range, launching in June, to add in the subtle pops of blue to her blonde hair. The range of vibrant shades lasts between 20 to 40 shampoos and conditions hair to prevent damage. After styling her hair in loose, textured waves, the pro spritzed Matrix's StyleLink Style Fixer ($18; ulta.com) all over to give Fergie's new hair color added shine and hold.

Courtesy

If a reverse ombré look is a little too retro for you, you can always use vibrant color like Fergie's and add it to your hair where the sun would naturally hit it for a highlighted effect.