Fergie Shows Off Her Abs' Definition in a Bikini at the Beach

by: Isabel Jones
August 1, 2017 @ 4:30 PM

When she comes to the beach, step aside!

Fergie hit the shores of Hawaii's Kauai on Friday, flashing a confident smile as she showed off her impressive figure in a brown bikini (shop a similar look here), a hip-hugging body chain and pair of round-lens shades accessorizing her swim style.

The duchess of pop, 42, has clearly been up in the gym, working on her fitness—the mother of one looks incredible in her skimpy suit and so very happy to be logging some vacation hours (can’t say we blame her!).

The hard-working singer and her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, visited Hawaii at the beginning of the New Year, so it’s safe to say that Fergie-Ferg is a fan of the island life—and honestly, who isn’t? Treat yo’ self, girl!

It must be said, this hot mama is looking positively Fergalicious!

