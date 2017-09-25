Fergie's Son Axl Is the Sweetest Sunday Funday Date

Sunday was "date night" for Fergie and the main man in her life—4-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Over the weekend, the newly single songstress overwhelmed us with cuteness, as she took to Twitter to post heartwarming highlights from the day's mother-son activities.

"Date night with Axl Jack seeing @aladdin," the "Hungry" singer captioned an aw-inducing clip that documented her toddler's introduction to the musical show, complete with a tour of Aladdin's cave of wonders.

Set against the backdrop of Fergie's new song "Enchanté (Carine)," we see the former Black Eyed Peas songstress's son exploring an abundance of treasures from the mythical cave, including a magic lamp. The adorable tot rubs the gold lamp, attempting to call upon the magic genie to grant him three wishes, and adorably gives a huge smile afterwards.

Later in the day, the twosome went to see the New York Jets play against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. "Mommy and me at the game today. GO @MiamiDolphins," Fergie captioned two cute photos of her and Axl sitting in the stands.

The pair have been spending a lot of quality time together as of late, with the songstress's mini-me even making a cameo on her Double Duchess album in "Enchanté (Carine)." "It was just really natural. He was completely into it, we just made it like a play date," she told People. "We play all the time at home in several costumes per day, so for us it was just another activity. We have a lot of good times!"

There's no denying the bond between this mother-son duo!