It's Fergie's Birthday! See Her Cutest Snaps with 3-Year-Old Son Axl

Fergie may have taken the hunky Josh Duhamel off the market, but that isn’t the only reason that we’re jealous of the “Fergalicious” singer: She also is mom to an adorable son! Axl Duhamel is the star of Fergie’s cutest Instagram snaps, and it’s clear why: The 3-year-old is seriously photogenic.
Between his white blonde hair, baby blue eyes, and pinchable cheeks, little Axl certainly got the best of both mom and dad’s gorgeous genes. Whether he’s going on walks with mom or dressing up for the holiday, he’s always doing it in style.
On her 42nd birthday, Fergie certainly has a lot to celebrate. In honor of her big day, check out her cutest Instagram snaps with her adorable son and hubby.