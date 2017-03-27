It's Fergie's Birthday! See Her Cutest Snaps with 3-Year-Old Son Axl

Fergie may have taken the hunky Josh Duhamel off the market, but that isn’t the only reason that we’re jealous of the “Fergalicious” singer: She also is mom to an adorable son! Axl Duhamel is the star of Fergie’s cutest Instagram snaps, and it’s clear why: The 3-year-old is seriously photogenic.

Between his white blonde hair, baby blue eyes, and pinchable cheeks, little Axl certainly got the best of both mom and dad’s gorgeous genes. Whether he’s going on walks with mom or dressing up for the holiday, he’s always doing it in style.

On her 42nd birthday, Fergie certainly has a lot to celebrate. In honor of her big day, check out her cutest Instagram snaps with her adorable son and hubby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHhvcdAgIay/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en My little monkey loved this banana split. A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jul 6, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK8nLXDgMJB/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en 🇬🇧🇬🇧❤️❤️ #TBT A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOa-w9igSc-/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en Santa baby 🎅🏻🎅🏻😂😂 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

Let's fire it up for your birthday daddy!!! 🎂🎉🔥 A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 14, 2015 at 10:10am PST

#regram @joshduhamel: Trick or Treat?! A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Oct 31, 2015 at 11:15pm PDT

Happy #FathersDay dad. Wanna play? @joshduhamel A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Jun 21, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

mommy and me going to church A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on May 10, 2015 at 10:35am PDT

happy mothers / glamma day mom! we love you. A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on May 10, 2015 at 9:15am PDT

i picked out this @armani suit for axl in milan while axl was still in my belly. it was so special to see him wear it on easter. #tbt A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Apr 23, 2015 at 11:35am PDT

happy #1stbirthday cousin Jagger. #mcm A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 26, 2015 at 5:23pm PST

happiest holidaze A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 25, 2014 at 8:49am PST

This is what happens when daddy's team plays mommy's team. Go fins! @miamidolphins @minnesotavikings @joshduhamel #sundayfootball A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 21, 2014 at 10:50am PST

#tbt 2013: 🎄 #familytime #underthechristmastree A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 18, 2014 at 11:47am PST

December… #onlyinLA. #caliweather #mcm #dayatthebeach #latergram A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 15, 2014 at 12:52pm PST

@joshduhamel happy bday daddy A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 14, 2014 at 3:07pm PST

#regram @joshduhamel: Happy birthday baby boy A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 30, 2014 at 12:15pm PDT