It's Fergie's Birthday! See Her Cutest Snaps with 3-Year-Old Son Axl

Jonathan Leibson/Getty
March 27, 2017 @ 7:00 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Fergie may have taken the hunky Josh Duhamel off the market, but that isn’t the only reason that we’re jealous of the “Fergalicious” singer: She also is mom to an adorable son! Axl Duhamel is the star of Fergie’s cutest Instagram snaps, and it’s clear why: The 3-year-old is seriously photogenic.

Between his white blonde hair, baby blue eyes, and pinchable cheeks, little Axl certainly got the best of both mom and dad’s gorgeous genes. Whether he’s going on walks with mom or dressing up for the holiday, he’s always doing it in style.

On her 42nd birthday, Fergie certainly has a lot to celebrate. In honor of her big day, check out her cutest Instagram snaps with her adorable son and hubby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG2I96REDDh/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

Happy Father's Day to the undisputed champion! The greatest daddy of all time!! Love, Axl

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHhvcdAgIay/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

My little monkey loved this banana split.

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BItYvt9AFIt/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

#TBT when Axl got to meet one of his biggest heroes at @knottsberryfarm! 🐶🐶

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJtZQn5gzRg/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

Hey Zoe, look at my fresh new YEEZYS that Kanye sent me for my bday. #SWAG 🕶🕶

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK8nLXDgMJB/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

🇬🇧🇬🇧❤️❤️ #TBT

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOKo0FKAk-W/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

thank u daddy @joshduhamel 4 the snow in cali! (somebody was super happy to have hot cocoa…)

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOa-w9igSc-/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

Santa baby 🎅🏻🎅🏻😂😂

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPJ2VMrAZcX/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRv7Mvwgxnz/?taken-by=fergie&hl=en

Happy St. Patrick's Day world!!!! 🍀🍀 #AxlJack

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Let's fire it up for your birthday daddy!!! 🎂🎉🔥

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

#regram @joshduhamel: Trick or Treat?!

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

Happy #FathersDay dad. Wanna play? @joshduhamel

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

mommy and me going to church

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

happy mothers / glamma day mom! we love you.

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

happy #1stbirthday cousin Jagger. #mcm

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

happiest holidaze

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

#tbt 2013: 🎄 #familytime #underthechristmastree

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

December… #onlyinLA. #caliweather #mcm #dayatthebeach #latergram

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

@joshduhamel happy bday daddy

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

#regram @joshduhamel: Happy birthday baby boy

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

Mama got to hang with her lil homie today on the set of her #avonoutspoken shoot. #lilhomie

A photo posted by Fergie (@fergie) on

