Rihanna Has Created the Perfect Red Lipstick

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 09, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Fact: Rihanna certainly knows a thing or two about red lipstick.

To be fair, she's well-versed across the makeup categories, as evidenced by the entire Fenty Beauty range (we haven't found a product yet that we aren't completely obsessed with), but red lipstick is kind of her signature thing. The star wears that statement color like a pro, and now, she's about to serve up your new favorite red.

Today on Instagram, Rihanna revealed the latest Fenty Beauty launch: Enter the Stunna Lip Paint, a super-saturated crimson, which happens to be the brand's first-ever liquid lipstick.

For the bold side of us all #STUNNA Lip Paint #ONEREDFORALL. Dropping 11/23 💋

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on

#STUNNA LIP PAINT. NOV 23 @fentybeauty

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

November 23 can't come soon enough—that's when you can expect to see the product online at fentybeauty.com and sephora.com, as well as in-person at your nearest Sephora outpost.

Just like the rest of Fenty Beauty's product catalog, we imagine this rich vermillion will look stunning against every complexion.

