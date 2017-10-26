10 Iconic Movie Fashion Moments You Didn't Know Were Fendi Originals

We can always count on Fendi to turn out covetable bags and statement-making furs by the season. But did you know that the fashion brand has also helped create some of the most epic looks in your favorite movies—from Madonna's glamorous mink moment in Evita to Gwyneth Paltrow's unforgettable trench style in The Royal Tenenbaums? Even Miranda Priestly rocks Fendi on screen.

Art and fashion's love affair is one we always root for, and to celebrate it, Fendi is displaying its most glamorous collaborations with Hollywood in a new exhibition. Opening tomorrow at Fendi's flagship store in Rome, Fendi Studios Interactive will showcase original costumes alongside interactive recreations of the scenes they're known for that visitors can step into. Bring popcorn: They'll also be screening some of the classic flicks on-site.

Scroll down to view the iconic furry outfits you didn't even realize were Fendi originals—and then keep scrolling for an exclusive first look at the exhibition, only on InStyle.com.

