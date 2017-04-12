Female Surgeons Are Recreating This Magazine Cover for the Best Reason

Female Surgeons Are Recreating This Magazine Cover for the Best Reason
newyorkermag/Instagram
Shop This Post
April 12, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

April 3’s New Yorker cover featured a powerful image: Four masked female surgeons, winged eyeliner on point, looking down on an operating table. The illustration by artist Malike Favre has since gone viral on social media, with women surgeons around the world sharing what their female-filled operating rooms look like in real life.

Dr. Susan Pitt was the first to replicate the image, tweeting out a photo side-by-side with the cover and writing #ILookLikeASurgeon, challenging female doctors around the world to post their own.

https://twitter.com/susieQP8/status/849113599981342720

VIDEO: What Your Resume Should Look Like in 2017

And they did in groves, proving that surgery isn’t a “man’s profession” with powerful images of these badass doctors saving lives in the E.R. and beyond. “I hope to open people’s eyes and minds that women can be surgeons and anything else they want to be. That there is no such thing as ‘a man’s world,’” Pitt told BuzzFeed.

https://twitter.com/KickAsana/status/849740175928430593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/anjlm7/status/850052822225887234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/heatheryeomd/status/850080891418423297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/uwhealth/status/850130640699871232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/DrGomawi/status/850086035442872320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/DrMSierra/status/850475769344163840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

https://twitter.com/PSU_Surgery/status/850413219386720257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buzzfeed.com%2Flanesainty%2Fi-look-like-a-surgeon

RELATED: These 25 Companies Pay the Highest Salaries in America

Dr. Meredith Grey would be proud.

The Latest in Video

Friends Is Coming Back—Just Not the Way We Expected
See More Videos

More Lifestyle

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top