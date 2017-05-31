Felicity's Stars Turned Out to Support Keri Russell at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Let's be honest: Felicity will always be one of our all-time favorite shows. Though it only ran for four seasons, it taught us so much about love, independence, college, and friendship.

So when three cast members from the show—Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, and Scott Foley—reunited back in December for an EW shoot, we almost lost it. And we're feeling those same emotions all over again after seeing actors from the show reunite at Russell's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Tuesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The Americans actress looked super chic for her big day, clad in a Johanna Ortiz striped, off-the-shoulder top and black trousers. Meanwhile, Speedman uplifted a gray suit with a printed shirt. And that wasn't the only Felicity cast member there: Amanda Foreman who played Meghan on the series also attended and sat next to Speedman for the ceremony:

Russell's partner and Americans co-star Matthew Rhys wore a khaki checked suit with black contrast trim as he showed his support at the event too. The duo welcomed their son Sam around this time last year, so there was a lot to celebrate.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

We're patiently awaiting news of a Felicity Netflix reboot. With so many other '90s shows coming back, we think it's about time ... right?