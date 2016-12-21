Felicity Jones Is Rogue One's Highest-Paid Actor: “She Knows Her Worth”

We first fell in love with Felicity Jones and her impeccable style in 2011's Like Crazy, and then again in 2014's The Theory of Everything. And now, she's proven herself to be a blockbuster force to be reckoned with, starring and kicking some serious ass in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Coming off of an Oscar nomination in 2015 for her show-stopping performance as Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything, Jones was able to negotiate a seven-figure paycheck for Rogue One, making her the highest-paid castmember, "by far," as the movie's star Rebel fighter Jyn Ero, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jones's co-stars, including Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Mexican actor Diego Luna, by comparison, were paid in the mid six-figures. With Jones's rising star and the fact that she was paid fairly for her work, we're hoping that the days of the gender pay gap might soon be in our past.

"She knows her worth," reported THR from a "knowledgeable source."

The film, and Jones herself, have garnered immense critical praise, and even though Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, as well as many of the movie's actors' reps, have confirmed that there will not be a sequel in the future, THR says that the actress, "has one sequel option in her contract, according to sources." Jones seemed to confirm that a sequel was indeed a possibility in an interview with the publication: "It’s set up for one. I mean, there’s a number in the title," she said.

Sequel or not, we loved Jones in this film and that the Star Wars canon is taking its female protagonists seriously, giving audiences amazing girl power inspiration—something we can definitely get behind.