Felicity Jones Is Engaged to Boyfriend Charles Guard

Congratulations are in order for Felicity Jones—the actress is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Charles Guard!

People reports that the Rogue One star is set to tie the knot with her British director beau, who she has been dating for about two years. The private pair has managed to keep their relationship largely under wraps, infrequently appearing together at public events. Just a few weeks ago, Jones attended the Met Gala solo, where she wowed in a gorgeous lavender dress by Erdem.

The star has long considered herself a romantic, and has been open about her love for love. "I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories—that’s why I keep making romantic movies," the 33-year-old shared during an interview with The Telegraph. "It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it? It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being."

VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Buying an Engagement Ring

We can't wait to see what Jones wears down the aisle—it will definitely be a stunner.

RELATED: The Making of Felicity Jones’s Dior Oscars Dress

Congrats again to the happy couple.