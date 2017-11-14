Supermodel Fei Fei Sun Is the Newest Face of Estée Lauder

Celebrations are in order for legendary Chinese supermodel and fashion icon Fei Fei Sun, and if you don't already follower her on Instagram, now's the time to edit your feed. She’s the latest face of Estée Lauder, joining the ranks of brand spokesmodels Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, Gabriella Wilde, Yang Mi, Hilary Rhoda, and Misty Copeland.

VIDEO: 7 At-Home Drugstore Spa Treatments

"I am honored to join the incredible women who represent the Estée Lauder brand," said Fei Fei in a statement. "Growing up in China, I never believed I would represent such an iconic beauty brand. This is a dream come true."

RELATED: Nail Polish That Won't Chip After Washing the Dishes

You’ve probably seen Fei Fei Sun’s on magazine covers, runway catwalks for Prada, Dior, and Chanel, among others, and in campaigns for brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein Jeans, and Valentino. Now thanks to this impressive partnership, she’ll be the star of a brand new Estée Lauder campaign debuting in December.