A Father of the Bride Reunion Just Happened and It's Giving Us Life

It's been 26 years since Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley joined forces to make the 1991 classic film Father of the Bride, and we could hardly contain our excitement when the trio was spotted hanging out earlier this week.

The group of stars had an unofficial get together at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Sunday night, where Martin, Short, and Williams-Paisley posed for a photo backstage following a performance by the two actors of their musical comedy show.

Williams-Paisley—who starred as Annie Banks in the beloved movie and its 1995 sequel—shared a photo of the group on Instagram yesetrday, which she captioned: "Loved seeing my former costars @stevemartintogo & @themartinshort at the Opryhouse tonight for their show in #Nashville."

Martin was also excited about the reunion, and responded to her post on Twitter by saying "Hooray!"

We only have one question: Can we get a third installment?