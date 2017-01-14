Sofia Richie, Sistine Stallone, and Cameron Dallas Walk Dolce & Gabbana’s Show 

Design duo Dolce & Gabbana make it their business to have their fingers on the pulse of what's next. And if their choice of models for the Fall 2017 Mens show is any indication, they've got the beat. Today's lineup included such millenial cool kids as Sofia Richie, Sistine Stallone, and Cameron Dallas, who graduated from sitting front row at the brand’s Spring 2017 show in Milan last September to walking the ever-chic Dolce & Gabbana runway today.

The runway epitomized the brand’s new social media hashtag, #DGMillennials—social media stars, fresh-faced models, up and coming musicians, and young celebrity progeny made up the brand’s new gang.

@dolcegabbana A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:17am PST

The crew of social-media-savvy youths naturally took to Instagram to express their enthusiasm. Sofia Richie shared a pre-show snap of herself sipping on her morning dose of caffeine with the caption, “Good morning @dolcegabbana @490tx.” The 18 year-old model also posted a snap of herself strutting down the runway, wearing an oversized coat and a lacy black slip dress underneath. Richie’s blonde locks were tucked away from her face, and a deep maroon lip complemented her fair complexion.

Good morning @dolcegabbana @490tx A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:05am PST

Sistine Stallone, daughter of Sylvester (and 2017 Miss Golden Globes, along with her sisters), showed off her beauty and grace in an oversized black vest adorned with gold buttons and a pair of minimalist black heels. The 18-year-old shared a photo from her runway moment and expressed her gratitude for the brand and especially designer Stefano Gabbana, “Thank you so much @stefanogabbana @dolcegabbana for always being so kind and generous. I am so unbelievably grateful for this opportunity. I my DG family.”

Thank you so much @stefanogabbana @dolcegabbana for always being so kind and generous. I am so unbelievably grateful for this opportunity. I 💙 my DG family💘💕 A photo posted by SISTINE STALLONE (@sistinestallone) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Sophia Stallone joined her younger sister, making her own runway debut, in an oversized trench and black lace minidress. The 20-year-old shared a video of her big moment on Instagram, “Still feels like a dream. Walked for the first time for the @dolcegabbana men's fashion show with my best friend Sistine. Thank you thank you thank you! @stefanogabbana.”

Still feels like a dream. Walked for the first time for the @dolcegabbana men's fashion show with my best friend Sistine. Thank you thank you thank you! @stefanogabbana A video posted by SOPHIA STALLONE (@sophiastallone) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Last but not least, Internet personality turned model Cameron Dallas also landed a spot in the millennial crew. The 22-year-old modeled a flashy printed suit and shared a behind the scenes snap for his followers as he got ready for the show. Some of the other young and fabulous faces on the runway included Diggy Simmons, Luka Sabbat, Chase Hill, Lori Harvey, and Immy Waterhouse.

Perfects for the urgent, baby I want forever. 🤘🏽 @dolcegabbana A photo posted by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:55am PST

Getting readyyyyy @dolcegabbana A photo posted by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Dolce & Gabbana’s use of cool millennials to represent their brand is part of an ongoing effort to tap into a younger and trendier consumer pool. (Their 2017 spring campaign featured Zendaya, Cameron Dallas, and Luka Sabbat wearing streetwear inspired designs and tropical patterns that might attract a more youthful clientele.)

We can’t wait to see who's next.