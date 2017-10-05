These 10 Models Gained the Most Instagram Followers During Fashion Month

And just like that Fashion Month is officially over. The whirlwind four-week runway extravaganza spanned New York, London, Milan, and most recently Paris, and while most of us aren't lucky enough to be able to attend the shows, thanks to Instagram we basically had a front row seat.
Celebrities, models, editors, and more all posted double-tap worthy content and fashion-loving Instagram users responded. According to the social media platform, 143 million people from the Instagram fashion community engaged with NYFW, LFW, MFW, or PFW, generating 709 million likes, comments, stories and posts—nearly triple the engagement of last season. Pretty awesome.
But that's not all—models like Kaia Gerber and Teddy Quinlivan also saw a huge bump in followers throughout the month. Scroll down to see the top 10 models who gained the biggest followings from the start of the shows in New York to the end in Paris, and be sure to give them a follow while you're at it.