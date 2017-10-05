These 10 Models Gained the Most Instagram Followers During Fashion Month

And just like that Fashion Month is officially over. The whirlwind four-week runway extravaganza spanned New York, London, Milan, and most recently Paris, and while most of us aren't lucky enough to be able to attend the shows, thanks to Instagram we basically had a front row seat.

Celebrities, models, editors, and more all posted double-tap worthy content and fashion-loving Instagram users responded. According to the social media platform, 143 million people from the Instagram fashion community engaged with NYFW, LFW, MFW, or PFW, generating 709 million likes, comments, stories and posts—nearly triple the engagement of last season. Pretty awesome.

RELATED: 16 Times Kaia Gerber Owned the Runway

But that's not all—models like Kaia Gerber and Teddy Quinlivan also saw a huge bump in followers throughout the month. Scroll down to see the top 10 models who gained the biggest followings from the start of the shows in New York to the end in Paris, and be sure to give them a follow while you're at it.

1. Teddy Quinlivan

LOUIS VUITTON s/s 2018 - So honored to have been apart of this incredible show. Nicholas, you always manage to perfectly merge high fashion with a street element that makes my mouth water with desire. The set, the music, the clothing all perfectly synced to creat an entirely new proposal for dressing in modern times. You took us from 17th century France to the future and back again! Bravo and thank you for allowing me to be apart of this fashion fantasy 🖤 A post shared by Theodora Quinlivan (@teddy_quinlivan) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

2. Carla Bruni

Che piacere vedere @realmrvalentino 🌹 grazie per la foto @giancarlogiammetti 💋It was so nice to see Mister Valentino Garavani and to watch the fantastic show that Pier Paolo Piccioli created 👏🇮🇹❤️❤️ @maisonvalentino A post shared by Carla Bruni (@carlabruniofficial) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

3. Helena Christensen

4. Kaia Gerber

last day A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

5. Selena Forrest

Sorry I’m late I had to stop and get chicken nuggets 🤷🏽‍♀️ #hellweek A post shared by Selena Forrest (@selenaforrest) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

6. Paloma Elsesser

chocolate deluxe ~ A post shared by Paloma Elsesser (@palomija) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

7. Claudia Schiffer

Je t'aime, Paris 🇫🇷It's so special to be back in the amazing city where it all began. It’s been a wonderful few days celebrating this exciting career milestone. Thank you all for your love and support. 💕X #CLAUDIA30YEARS #PFW A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

8. Presley Gerber

Posted A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

9. Vittoria Ceretti

Astronauts, trucks and girls 💅 A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoceretti) on Oct 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

10. Charlee Fraser

Completely in awe at how your honest love pulls out a universe of stars from my heart. ✨ #Paris A post shared by Charlee Fraser (@charleefraser) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT