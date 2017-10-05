These 10 Models Gained the Most Instagram Followers During Fashion Month

Jennifer Davis
October 05, 2017

And just like that Fashion Month is officially over. The whirlwind four-week runway extravaganza spanned New York, London, Milan, and most recently Paris, and while most of us aren't lucky enough to be able to attend the shows, thanks to Instagram we basically had a front row seat. 

Celebrities, models, editors, and more all posted double-tap worthy content and fashion-loving Instagram users responded. According to the social media platform, 143 million people from the Instagram fashion community engaged with NYFW, LFW, MFW, or PFW, generating 709 million likes, comments, stories and posts—nearly triple the engagement of last season. Pretty awesome.

But that's not all—models like Kaia Gerber and Teddy Quinlivan also saw a huge bump in followers throughout the month. Scroll down to see the top 10 models who gained the biggest followings from the start of the shows in New York to the end in Paris, and be sure to give them a follow while you're at it. 

1. Teddy Quinlivan

2. Carla Bruni

3. Helena Christensen

4. Kaia Gerber

last day

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

5. Selena Forrest

Sorry I’m late I had to stop and get chicken nuggets 🤷🏽‍♀️ #hellweek

A post shared by Selena Forrest (@selenaforrest) on

6. Paloma Elsesser

chocolate deluxe ~

A post shared by Paloma Elsesser (@palomija) on

7. Claudia Schiffer

8. Presley Gerber

Posted

A post shared by Presley (@presleygerber) on

9. Vittoria Ceretti

Astronauts, trucks and girls 💅

A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoceretti) on

10. Charlee Fraser

Completely in awe at how your honest love pulls out a universe of stars from my heart. ✨ #Paris

A post shared by Charlee Fraser (@charleefraser) on

