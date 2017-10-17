Farsáli's New Jelly Highlighter Is Nothing Like You’ve Ever Seen Before

Some prefer the high-impact of powder highlighter, while others prefer a liquid or creamy consistency that sinks into your skin. But never before have we had the option of getting our glow on with jelly. That’s what Instagram-famous beauty brand Farsáli is bringing to the table, and judging from the pictures we’ve already seen on social media, it’s one of the most innovative illuminators we’ve seen yet.

Dubbed Jelly Beam, the product is packaged in a tub and has a bouncy, jelly consistency with a chrome-like, golden-tinted sheen. According to the brand’s post, it’s meant to keep your skin hydrated and protected, all while giving you ample radiance.

It apparently applies just like a gel would—sliding easily onto your skin—but it sets like a powder with a glistening satin finish. The swatch video is mesmerizing, and the product picks up light in an amazing way—just imagine this baby on your cheekbones!

"Jelly Beam will be dropping on November 1st in our first shade: Glazed! It's oil free, talc free, cruelty free, vegan friendly and of course BEAMING," the brand wrote on Instagram. So from that, we can assume there’s even more shade options on the way.

Farsáli recommends using the product as you would any other highlighter, or you can mix it with the brand’s Rose Gold Elixir for a little glow on your arms and legs. It'll retail for $40 a jar, but unfortunately it'll only be available for a limited time.

You don’t even need to make an excuse for buying this one—it’s jelly!