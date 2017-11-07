Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Just Added New Dates to Their Soul2Soul Tour

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw already have us planning well into 2018.

The power couple just released 25-plus new dates for their Soul2Soul Tour in the new year. After selling out a bunch of their 2017 dates during its North American run with almost 1 million people in attendance thus far, they're back with tour stops everywhere from New York to LA.

We are so excited to announce that we are bringing #Soul2Soul back in 2018! 🎟 soul2soultour.com A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:06am PST

The power couple still have much more in store as 2017 comes to a close, as they will receive the Legends of Live Award at the 14th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards in L.A. next week. Their Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul special then premieres on Showtime at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17.

You'll be able to snag these new round of tickets starting next Friday, Nov. 17, with every detail you need on their tour's website.

Just in time for the holidays ... would there be any better gift than Faith Hill and Tim McGraw concert tickets? We think not.