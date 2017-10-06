Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Announce Their First-Ever Joint Album

When it comes to country music, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are pretty much royalty.

The duo has individually dominated both the country and top 100 charts with songs, like "This Kiss" and "Just to See You Smile," since the '90s, and now they're officially embarking on a new adventure together. Their first-ever joint album, titled The Rest Of Your Life, features a collection of 11 songs, with Ed Sheeran getting some writing credit on the album's title track.

On Friday, Hill tweeted the news, stating: “Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17! New single & video for ‘The Rest Of Our Life' is out today."

Our first album together is going to be here Nov. 17th! New single & video for "The Rest Of Our Life" is out today. https://t.co/T5Iu8ur0oG pic.twitter.com/JQULpqA7SD — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) October 6, 2017

McGraw also took to the social media platform to express his excitement. "Excited to announce our new album and new single, The Rest Of Our Life. Thanx for being a part of our journey.”

Excited to announce our new album and new single, The Rest Of Our Life. Thanx for being a part of our journey! https://t.co/0iFackXkGl pic.twitter.com/uZj4yfXXM3 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 6, 2017

Internationally, fans will have the opportunity to witness the love between country's power couple in-person, when McGraw and Hill take their tour to Glasgow, London, and Munich in March.

The Rest Of Your Life will be released next month, and we're already pressing the purchase button on the album's namesake track.