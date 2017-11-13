This New Facebook Feature Is About to Make Your Birthday Party WAY Cooler 

If you're an admitted Facebook addict (and let's be honest, who isn't?), allow us to introduce you to Facebook's latest and greatest update: the Facebook Stories revamp.

Facebook Stories just got a major facelift, and it's a big deal. The social media giant is consolidating Stories and Messenger Day, which means easier and more seamless Facebook sharing for everyone. With the new and improved upgrade, users can now upload a Story to Facebook and Messenger, but that's not even the best part.

Tim Robberts/Getty Images

In a time-saving move, users can now have their Instagram stories instantly appear across all feeds, which means it's a lot easier to get your dog on people's feeds or show grandma how awesome your birthday party was. Stories can now also appear in Groups, Events, and Pages, which makes it easier for people attending the same event to connect and share their photos and videos with each other.

But just because you can blast your Story to everyone doesn't mean you have to. In fact, with the new update, Facebook users can be more selective than ever with who sees what and when.

"You control who you share your Stories with," Popsugar reports. "All you have to do is select from one of these audience settings on either Facebook or Messenger, and any changes you make from your existing audience settings will update across the other."

Sounds like a win to us.