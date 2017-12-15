You Will Soon Be Able to “Snooze” that Oversharing Facebook Friend

It happens to the best of us. You’re on Facebook, scrolling through your feed, when out of the blue, status after status rolls in from a keyboard-happy friend.

Or, photos keep popping up from a Facebook friend’s trip that are tempting you to book your next vacay early, or holiday baby photos on top of photos from someone you don’t know that well just keep rolling in.

Rather than unfriend or unfollow them (which can get tricky with people you actually know), Facebook has come up with a new solution: Snoozing. The social media site announced Friday that it will launch the new feature over the next week, which will give you the option to temporarily unfollow a person, page, or group for 30 days.

“By selecting Snooze in the top-right drop-down menu of a post, you won’t see content from those people, Pages or groups in your News Feed for that time period,” the company said in a statement.

Even better, the people that you are snoozing won’t be notified. You will receive a notification when a Snooze cycle comes to an end though, and it can be reversed at any time if you change your mind.

A great early gift for the holidays, indeed.