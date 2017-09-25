Kate Hudson's Fabletics Launches Second Breast Cancer Awareness Capsule Collection

Kate Hudson is taking a stand once again in the fight against breast cancer.

The Marshall star teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Campaign for the second year in a row to launch an FTBC-branded Fabletics capsule collection available during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The collection features three two-piece athleisure looks designed in signature FTBC colors and swirly designs. It also includes a sports bra and high-waist legging set, a sports bra and capri pant set, and a tank with a legging.

"I'm really honored to have been asked to be an ambassador for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer for a second year," Hudson said in a statement. "Continuing to support this cause proactively is so important to me—and to so many other people whom have had a personal experience with a friend or family member diagnosed with breast cancer. We've made great strides but it's my hope that with our collective voices, we can continue to spread awareness and produce the ground-breaking research needed to make progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever."

After teaming up with Hudson last year for the cause, President and CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb, said it was a no-brainer to do it again. "Our inaugural 'Fashion Targets Breast Cancer' campaign in partnership with Fabletics was so successful that we all decided to renew the effort for this important cause," he said. "We are thrilled that Kate Hudson agreed to return as our ambassador, as our values of health, fitness and philanthropy are aligned with those of Kate and Fabletics."

The collection will be available for purchase across eight countries and available on Fabletics.com, as well as in the 22 Fabletics stores nationwide. Proceeds from sales will directly benefit FTBC Global.