Kate Hudson's Activewear Brand Makes a Major Change for Better Inclusivity

Kate Hudson’s activewear brand, Fabletics, strives to provide high-quality workout gear at an approachable price point.

But it’s clear that the company's accessibility stretches beyond just the price tag. Today, the brand (founded in 2013) announced an expansion of their range of sizes. Marked by the launch of a fresh campaign, the news pieces span sizes XXS to 3X.

According to Hudson, this recent development speaks to the brand’s initial goal: inclusivity and empowerment.

“When I started Fabletics, my goal was (and still is) to empower women and design with every woman in mind because everyone—regardless of size, shape, age or ability—deserves to look incredible, be inspired, and feel their absolute best,” Hudson shared in a statement. “We don’t see this as the introduction of a separate line but an extension of our brand that now allows us to embrace all the amazing women who are, or want to become, part of our community. Our mission is to support all women on their journey to live a healthy, active lifestyle.”

Courtesy Fabletics

