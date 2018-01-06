Exes (?) Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted on Vacation in the Maldives

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Our collective hearts broke a little bit when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called it quits last February, but hey—it’s a new year! While it could be casual, Perry and Bloom are giving us reason to hope for a reunion by vacationing in the Maldives together, People confirms. Reportedly, the two are staying at the tony Amilla Fushi Resort, and were spotted enjoying a meal together while trying (and failing) to fly under the radar in baseball caps. In the candid snap, Perry wears a cute blue ensemble and Bloom sports a bright shirt and looks intently at a notebook, with swan and flamingo pool floats dotting the island backdrop.

Here’s a photo of Bloom in the same shirt which he posted to his Instagram during the trip.

While Perry and Bloom dated for a little over a year, we loved seeing them together (remember when she made those onesies for his birthday and invited his mom?). They’ve been spotted together a handful of other times since the breakup, most notably at an Ed Sheeran concert, where there was kissing and hand-holding, but thus far nothing concrete has materialized. Here’s hoping their Maldives moment is one of rekindling!