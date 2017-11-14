EXCLUSIVE: Joe Biden Reads a Touching Excerpt From His New Book About Mourning His Son's Death

Today, Joe Biden released his latest book, Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, a powerful memoir detailing his time in the White House, which the former vice president simultaneously spent processing his son Beau's brain cancer diagnosis.

In an interview with InStyle's Laura Brown for our November issue, Biden opened up about just how hard it was to come to terms with Beau's illness: “I just didn’t want to picture him … I found my mind playing tricks on me. You don’t want to see it. But I realized that time moves on either way.”

Here, listen to an an exclusive excerpt of the Audible audio book version, read by Biden himself, in which he speaks about coping with loss.

Play the Soundcloud link above to hear the excerpt, download the full audio book at audible.com/biden, and pick up a copy of Biden's book from Amazon now.