We Caught Up With Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber at the Best Buddies Brunch

The ultimate way to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend? Why, with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her gorgeous daughter Kaia Gerber, of course. The stunning mother-daughter duo co-hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch on Saturday for Best Buddies International, a nonprofit founded by Anthony K. Shriver "to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

Cindy, a Best Buddies Global Ambassador, told InStyle why this organization is so dear to her heart. “I’ve been doing work with Best Buddies for over 20 years, and every time...it’s just so rewarding. It’s fun…it just seemed such a nice way to celebrate Mother’s Day. So many times it’s like pressure, what are you going to do on Mother’s Day? I love that there was something for Kaia and I to do together, but that we are giving back."

Kaia learned about giving back from her mom at a very young age “Just watching her do everything that she does and the smile she puts on kids’ faces, and following her around from when I was really little," the teen model told us. I remember going to a children’s hospital with her and seeing her walk into these kids’ rooms, and seeing how happy they got made me realize that’s what I want to do.”

Philanthropy isn’t the only value Crawford has instilled in her daughter—Kaia is definitely following her mom’s fashion advice. Sporting '90s style glasses, Doc Martens and a mini polka dot Realisation Par dress, Gerber explains, “I think she’s really let me experiment with my style and let me find it myself. She’s always told me, 'less is more, and just stay true to yourself, and don't be afraid, though, do take chances.'”

Celebrity guests included Vanessa Hudgens, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin and their daughters Amelia and Delilah, and Milla Jovovich, as well as Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan—and Crawford's own mom, Jennifer Sue Crawford Moluf!

It was a magical day for all the kids, who were treated to a petting zoo, garden crafts table & the Best Buddies photo booth.

Molly Sims arrived with her adorable daughter Scarlett in her arms. “Cindy and Kaia reached out to us, and they’re just great people. Everyone knows her as like such an icon, but she’s an amazing mom…her daughter is great, and they’re nice, and she's incredible in the way she gives back.”

All told, the brunch was a huge success, raising $300,000 for Best Buddies programs. Want to support this great cause? Visit BestBuddies.org