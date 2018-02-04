Everything We Learned from Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Video

Kylie Jenner revealed the birth of her baby daughter with Travis Scott today, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. Better still, Kylie graced us with an 11-and-a-half-minute YouTube video documenting the scenes from her pregnancy (and the birth!) that we’ve been waiting for for months. In the sweet clip, we get a glimpse of everything from details about her relationship with Scott to BFF Jordyn Woods revealing the moment Kylie found out she was pregnant to KK’s ultrasounds to baby bump photo shoots to details about her cravings.

"It’s just, In-N-Out these days, literally tastes like the best thing I’ve had,” Kylie says while discussing her pregnancy weight gain with her obstetrician, who tells her to do cardio and give up the burgers.

Cut to: Kylie at the drive-through, ordering a double cheeseburger and fries (extra crispy).

There are also scenes from Kylie’s baby shower, which featured baby-bottle latte art and copious amounts of roses. Kylie and her girlfriends lounge in matching silk pajama sets—so cute. PJ-clad matriarch Kris Jenner also makes an appearance, telling the baby, “You’ve got the best mom.” “She was born to be a mom,” Kylie's friends add.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

We’re also treated to a glimpse at the new baby’s closet, which is bigger than ours, we must admit, and stocked with fashionable tiny gear including a pair of mini Nike high tops courtesy of Woods.

There’s also a surprise reveal—the first images of Kim Kardashian West’s newborn, Chicago West! Kim drops by Kylie’s hospital room to let her sister hold the baby and discuss the name. “I think we’re gonna go with Chicago,” she says.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Watch the entire love-fest of a video below.

We’re not crying—YOU ARE.