Every Incredible Look Tracee Ellis Ross Wore to the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross made history tonight by hosting the American Music Awards—something mom Diana Ross has also done (twice)—making them the first mother-daughter duo to host the award show. #GOALS.

But that’s hardly last on the list of why Ross’s hosting gig was so phenomenal. Not only was the Black-ish star hilarious, daring, and straight-up fun to watch, but she BROUGHT THE FASHION.

Like any good host, Ross made a point of rolling out several diverse costumes—and by several, we mean 10.

Scroll down below to see the many flawless looks Ross brought to the red carpet and ceremony.