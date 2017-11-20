Every Incredible Look Tracee Ellis Ross Wore to the American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross made history tonight by hosting the American Music Awards—something mom Diana Ross has also done (twice)—making them the first mother-daughter duo to host the award show. #GOALS.
But that’s hardly last on the list of why Ross’s hosting gig was so phenomenal. Not only was the Black-ish star hilarious, daring, and straight-up fun to watch, but she BROUGHT THE FASHION.
Like any good host, Ross made a point of rolling out several diverse costumes—and by several, we mean 10.
Scroll down below to see the many flawless looks Ross brought to the red carpet and ceremony.
1. Look No. 1
Ross hit the red carpet in a sleek sequined maroon Stella McCartney gown with a slit up the thigh. She paired the gown with red Tamara Mellon sandals.
2. Look No. 2
Ross started the ceremony off with some serious sartorial drama, opting for this metallic confection from Ronald van der Kemp's Fall 2017 collection.
3. Look No. 3
Ross rocked sequins once more, pairing a navy Halston for Shrimpton Couture jumpsuit with fierce magenta boots.
4. Look No. 4
Ross paired a white crop top from x karla with a high-low tulle Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 maxiskirt, which she wore alongside a silver pair of badass over-the-knee boots.
5. Look No. 5
Ross channeled her disco diva mom in this glittery two-piece from Paco Rabanne's Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection.
6. Look No. 6
Tracee stole her mom's bejeweled top for the ultimate twinning moment.
7. Look No. 7
Ross went back to basics in a sheer LBD and a white floral headband.
8. Look No. 8
Ross brought the glam in a sleek black jumpsuit and a white fur coat.
9. Look No. 9
In perhaps the most daring look of the night, Ross hit the stage in a plunging navy mermaid-cut gown with ruffled accents.
10. Look No. 10
For her final look, Ross stood by her mom's side in a glittering long-sleeve gown with fringe-bearing sleeves and leopard print patches.