Every Celebrity Adopting an Inclusion Rider Going Forward

Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand pushed Hollywood to action at the 2018 Academy Awards when she introduced viewers to an important term: inclusion rider.

Despite the impressive length and breadth of her career, the 60-year-old actress had only recently heard of the phrase at the time of her Oscars win. "I just found out about this last week," she said in the press room following the ceremony. "[This] has always been available to all—everybody that does a negotiation on a film, an inclusion rider—which means that you can ask for and/or demand at least 50 percent diversity in not only the casting but also the crew.”

After hearing McDormand’s call to action, Mudbound director Dee Rees revealed that she’s been familiar with the inclusion rider for some time. "A lot of people of color have been doing that for a long time, unofficially, and demanding a certain number of people on set be people of color,” she told Buzzfeed. “It's making your sets look like the world, at a minimum. And it's not just about tokenism, it's about talent. That's the exciting thing. People with the ability and the ambition can have opportunities that are commensurate with who they are."

Selma director Ava DuVernay has also spoken up about the use of inclusion riders. While she’s previously shared her appreciation for the contractual clause ("I'm really supportive of any idea that looks at ways to get more kinds of people, and more cultures, more races, more diversity and gender behind the camera."), she didn’t personally use one on her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time. When asked on Twitter whether she'd used one, DuVernay answered, “Nope. Just hired people of all kinds and colors,” prompting social media users to sing her praises.

Since McDormand delivered her impassioned speech on March 4, many members of the entertainment industry have vowed to adopt inclusion riders in all projects going forward.

Scroll down below to see which directors, actors, and producers have followed McDormand’s lead so far.

Michael B. Jordan

Just a few days after the Oscars, the Black Panther star revealed that his production company, Outlier Society, would be adopting inclusion riders. “In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” Jordan wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward. If you want to learn more about how to support the cause—link in bio.#OutlierSociety #AnnenbergInclusionInitiative.”

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

The Good Will Hunting duo’s Pearl Street Films announced they’d adopt the inclusion rider for all future projects on March 12.

Brie Larson

The 28-year-old Oscar winner was one of the first celebrities to publicly confirm her support of the inclusion rider following the Oscars.

Paul Feig

The actor/director/producer responsible for mega-hit Bridesmaids tweeted that his production company, Feigco Entertainment, would use an inclusion rider for every project (both film and television) going forward.

