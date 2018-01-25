Everlane's New Pants Already Have a 12,000 Person Wait List

Everlane is really good at playing hard to get. The direct-to-consumer brand known for its affordable mix-and-match basics has garnered the reputation of being fashion's equivalent of an emotionally unavailable man, regularly racking up thousand-person waiting lists for newly launched items, like the much-ballyhooed Day Heel. And today is no different.

The retailer's latest release is perhaps its most enticing one yet (especially for the working woman): a $50 work pant. Made of 100 percent two-way stretch cotton, with a high-waist and skinny cut, and available in two lengths (full- and ankle-length) and five colors (black, navy, surplus, ochre, and slate), these pants are sure to add excitement to your basic office wardrobe.

Courtesy Everlane

Shop the look: Everlane Work Pant, $50; everlane.com

It comes as no surprise, then, that the pants already have a 12,000 person wait list, even though they just launched this morning. Since the company's momentum shows no apparent signs of slowing down, we recommend getting in line. Until then, you'll always have these photos.