Everlane's Latest Pair of Jeans Promise to Make You Look Taller

Fresh off the success of its buzzed-about denim launch this past fall, Everlane is adding to the hype—and presumably the 41,000-person wait list—with a brand-new style that's designed to make you look taller. The Kick Crop jean, dropping on the site today, features a 10.5-inch high-rise and cropped raw hem with a slight flare, giving the illusion of a longer leg, and comes in four washes: dark indigo, light, black, and white.

Courtesy of Everlane

Staying true to the company's ethical values, all of Everlane's denim is made from high-quality Japanese fabric at the cleanest possible production factory in Vietnam, which uses alternative energy sources, recycles 98 percent of all water used, and air-dries its jeans. That's all well and good, but especially when you consider the swallowable price tag: Each pair clocks in at $78, a far cry from other designer styles that are priced upwards of $200.

Get 'em while they're hot, people.

Visit everlane.com to shop the new style.