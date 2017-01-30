Evan Rachel Wood Introduces Her Fiancé—See Her New Ring

Evan Rachel Wood and her blue velvet pantsuit stunned at Sunday night's Screen Actor's Guild Awards, but a little piece of bling caught our eye in a big way.

The actress stepped out onto the red carpet wearing a ring on that finger, and People confirmed that the Westworld star is indeed engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Zach Villa. She even introduced him to her friend and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as her fiancé, according to People.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP

Wood slayed the evening in her midnight-blue Altuzarra pantsuit, her go-to red carpet style of choice this awards season, and rocked neutral eye makeup and a bright red lip.

Villa and Wood met in 2015 and subsequently created an electric-pop band called Rebel and a Basketcase. They released their first album in September 2016.

We have high hopes for what's sure to be a trendy bridal look (perhaps a white pantsuit?) from Wood when she walks down the aisle.