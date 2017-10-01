Behold This Rare Sighting of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling in the Wild

Just another day of looking beautiful for these two gorgeous people. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted out in N.Y.C. last night after Gosling hosted the Saturday Night Live premiere, and the lovebirds looked just as amazing as you'd expect.

The 36-year-old La La Land star made his second appearance on SNL last night, hosting the show's premiere for its 43rd season. Naturally, Gosling attended the after party, which was held at Tao Restaurant in N.Y.C., and Mendes was there to celebrate, too.

For the late-night party, Gosling wore a patterned V-neck sweater, topped with a light-wash denim jacket. He paired the look with blue slacks and casual brown shoes as he held hands with his 43-year-old wife. The Hitch actress looked equally chic in a pink-and-blue patterned jumpsuit, which she wore with chunky black platform heels. Mendes rocked a smokey eye and voluminous curls as she strolled alongside her husband.

Robert Kamau/Getty

This was a rare public appearance for the couple, who are known to prioritize their family over red carpet events.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," Mendes told Shape earlier in the year. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Last night was definitely a special occasion, though, and we love seeing Gosling and Mendes all glammed up!