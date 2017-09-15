Eva Mendes Gives Rare Update About Raising Her Two Daughters 

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are notoriously tight-lipped about their family life, but today the actress revealed a little bit about how the couple is raising their two daughters, Esmerelda, 3, and Amada, 1.

During an event to promote her new plus-size line with New York & Company at a mall in Cerritos, CA, Mendes spoke with People Chica about having her kids grow up in a Cuban household. "Being Cuban and being raised in a very typical Cuban household influences everything I do," she says. This extends to her daughters, who she reveals are being taught to speak both English and Spanish.

"Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute," she reveals. "She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture." Thankfully, Mendes's family lives nearby to lend their influence in the way of Cuban food and music—and to make sure the girls keep up with speaking Spanish.

"My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way."

"My dad, who has been here for 45 years and still doesn’t speak English, is a real asset," she continues. "It’s so cool because now that I’m trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it’s like, ‘Ok, Dad, take them,’ because I know that all they’re going to speak with him is Spanish."