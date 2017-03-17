Eva Mendes Went Grecian Goddess for Her First Public Event in 6 Months

Eva Mendes is marking her return to the public eye with a stunning Grecian goddess makeover.

While longtime love Ryan Gosling was slaying awards season and attending red carpet events solo to promote his Oscar and Golden Globes-winning film La La Land, Eva Mendes was noticeably missing from the limelight.

But now the Place Beyond the Pines star—and parent to daughters Esmeralda and Amada—is officially ending her 6-month hiatus from the spotlight to promote her fashion line for New York & Company. She headed to Dadeland Mall in Miami on Thursday to publicize the launch of a new store with a radiant red carpet appearance.

Dressed in an eye-catching minty green one-shoulder maxidress ($100; nyandcompany.com) from New York & Company's Eva Mendes Collection, Mendes added a multicolored waist-cinching belt and red-and-white-striped heeled sandals to accentuate her lit-from-within glow. Voluminous waves, gold hoops, and a sultry smoky eye completed Eva's entrance-making appearance.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty

So did Mendes miss the spotlight while she was taking a breather during awards season? The actress—who welcomed her second daughter with the La La Land star just under a year ago—recently told Shape that she actually loves "being home," and "instead of hitting the red carpet, [she'd] rather be with [her] girls." Aw!

Welcome back, Eva! We're hoping to see more of the star and her husband together on the red carpet this year.