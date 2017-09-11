Eva Longoria Wears an Itsy Bitsy String Bikini, Shows Off Curves on Greek Vacation

September 11, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
Eva Longoria seems to be in love with Greece, and we honestly can't blame her.
The actress took to the water in Mykonos, Greece, on Thursday while on vacation with her husband José Bastón, and she practically glowed in a black and olive-gray string bikini.
Hanging by the water wasn't the only thing on her agenda, though. Longoria spent the last week running around Greece, playing water sports, shopping, and even dancing. On Sunday, Longoria posted a hilarious video of herself grooving on a boat, and her joy is totally infectious.
Sadly vacation time had to end Sunday, but Longoria is grateful for the trip. "Thank you to the beautiful country of Greece for an amazing sunset every night of our vacation!" she wrote on Instagram. "Until next time!"
RELATED: Eva Longoria Takes a Page Out of Kylie Jenner’s Playbook in a Mesh Swimsuit
It sure looks like she had a stellar vacation. Can we come next time, Eva?
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] My parents said if your going to do something, do it well. I knew I was going to be successful at whatever I did. Whether I was going to be a dentist, or a lawyer, or in corporate America or an actor. And I knew I was going to be disciplined because of the work ethic they taught me. There is no industry advice I have gotten The golden rules of hard work. I didn't know I wanted to be an actor until late in life. I graduated college with my Bachelor's Degree. I moved out to L.A., and I said I may want to try this acting thing, and then I just focused on that and took classes, and I did extra work, and then I got one line And I got two lines and here I am. I get nervous every time I'm about to speak. I get nervous on red carpets. Like, right before I get out of the car, I'm like, oh, I just think, you know, the worst is gonna happen. But public speaking, in particular, you have to know your audience, who you're speaking to. Be mindful of the time. It always ended sooner than you think. Your mind is the best thing about getting older. The evolution of your wisdom. The lessons you learned. The failures you've made. I love being in my 40s. I wish I had my 20 year old body, but I do love my 40 year old mind. [LAUGH]