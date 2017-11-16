Serena Williams’s Rehearsal Dinner Guest List Was as Impressive as Her Tennis Career

In case you missed it: Serena Williams is getting married!

The tennis superstar will reportedly exchange vows with fiancé Alexis Ohanian at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. And while we cannot wait to see just how fabulous her gown and big day will be, weddings always start with several smaller gatherings, right?

On Wednesday, the couple hosted their rehearsal dinner at chef Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant Meril, where the guest list sounded like a major Hollywood party. Eva Longoria arrived in a casual athleisure look alongside husband José Bastón.

In addition, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo made an appearance while Colton Haynes stopped by looking dapper, too.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed a baby girl together, Alexis Ohanian Jr., in September, nearly two years after they began dating.

The tennis champion hosted a super fun girls’ weekend in N.Y.C. earlier this month, inviting friends like Ciara and La La Anthony to celebrate at the luxurious Baccarat Hotel & Residences.

Earlier this week, Williams made her first post-baby red carpet appearance and gleamed, so we can expect her look nothing less than beautiful coming down the aisle.