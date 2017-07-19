Eva Longoria Flaunts Her Curves in a String Bikini While Vacationing in Spain

Eva Longoria is the celeb you’ll want to channel on your next warm-weather getaway. The star is vacationing with her husband José Bastón in Marbella, Spain, and she couldn’t be having a better time—just check out that megawatt smile.

The 42-year-old was spotted on Tuesday splashing around in the waves in a blue and white print Melissa Odabash bikini ($201; matchesfashion.com). If you can't find your size, shop a similar piece here.

Longoria accessorized simply with a burgundy lip, hoop earrings, aviator shades, and her wedding band while playing around in the surf. The star was having a blast until she got hit by a massive wave—but somehow, her smile only got bigger.

Longoria ‘grammed a photo of herself taken at the beach, thanking the swimsuit designer for her stunning two-piece. “Thank you @melissaodabash for always sending me the best bikinis! Couldn’t have done Marbella without you,” she wrote.

