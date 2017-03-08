Eva Longoria's New Clothing Collection Couldn't Be More Perfect for Spring

Eva Longoria's New Clothing Collection Couldn't Be More Perfect for Spring
evalongoria/Instagram
Shop This Post
March 7, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

Still need help stripping away the last of the winter blues? Take a long look at Eva Longoria's new spring collection.

Ahead of the official first day of spring (March 20), the Telenovela star announced the launch of the line, which offers everything from quilted baseball jackets and high-waist skinny jeans, to graphic tees that read "today's forecast: 99% CHANCE OF WINE".

In addition to off-duty looks, the collection features an assortment of dresses, skirts, and tops, including a floral halter dress, navy striped pencil skirt, and knit top, each of which Longoria models herself.

Courtesy

"If a woman is comfortable in what she's wearing, she's going to have confidence and feel empowered," Longoria said in a statement. "This collection is a reflection of my own lifestyle."

RELATED: Eva Longoria Is Wearing the Hottest Swimsuit Trend of 2017

While Longoria was creating the designs, it was important to her to make sure there was an emphasis on comfort and stretch in the textiles and yarns, so fabrics like lightweight knits and 4-way stretch denim were incorporated into it. "I love working with great fabrics that are comfortable, soft to the touch, and feel good against the body" she said.

Courtesy

The collection, which ranges from $39 to $159, offers sizing from XS-XXL and 0-18. It is available now on evalongoria.com.

The Latest in Video

How to Avoid Spoiling Your Kids
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top