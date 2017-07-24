Eva Longoria Dons Yet Another Tiny Bikini in Spain

How many bikini changes can one physically manage in a week? If you’re living by Eva Longoria’s standards, about a billion—or, you know, four. Exaggeration aside, the actress has sure looked to be enjoying life on the beaches of Spain this week.
After making enviable bikini-clad appearances on the shores of Marbella and Ibiza, Longoria celebrated the weekend's end in Majorca—but she didn’t mess with the beach this time: girl went straight for that #YachtLyfe.
After taking a dip in the Mediterranean, the Desperate Housewives alum showered off on deck in a patterned blue string bikini (shop a similar look here).
Longoria’s husband, José Bastón, has noticeably been traveling alongside his wife, but as it turns out their party is greater than just the two of them.
The actress posted a Boomerang on Monday featuring Prison Break actor Amaury Nolasco. “My brother @amaurynolasco is the bomb! Love traveling the world with you! #Family#Brother #Spain #Vacation,” Longoria captioned her video.
RELATED: Bikini-Clad Eva Longoria Has a Steamy Make-Out Session on the Beach
We’ll be there in a sec, Eva—just grabbing a swimsuit!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] My parents said if your going to do something, do it well. I knew I was going to be successful at whatever I did. Whether I was going to be a dentist, or a lawyer, or in corporate America or an actor. And I knew I was going to be disciplined because of the work ethic they taught me. There is no industry advice I have gotten The golden rules of hard work. I didn't know I wanted to be an actor until late in life. I graduated college with my Bachelor's Degree. I moved out to L.A., and I said I may want to try this acting thing, and then I just focused on that and took classes, and I did extra work, and then I got one line And I got two lines and here I am. I get nervous every time I'm about to speak. I get nervous on red carpets. Like, right before I get out of the car, I'm like, oh, I just think, you know, the worst is gonna happen. But public speaking, in particular, you have to know your audience, who you're speaking to. Be mindful of the time. It always ended sooner than you think. Your mind is the best thing about getting older. The evolution of your wisdom. The lessons you learned. The failures you've made. I love being in my 40s. I wish I had my 20 year old body, but I do love my 40 year old mind. [LAUGH]