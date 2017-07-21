Bikini-Clad Eva Longoria Has a Steamy Make-Out Session on the Beach

Eva Longoria has been living her best life this week while on baecation in Spain with hubby José Bastón. The Desperate Housewives alum has worn sexy bikini after sexy bikini to hit the beach like the confident and accomplished actress she is.

After slaying the beachwear game on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Longoria capped her killer week on Friday in an ultra skimpy bandeau and string bikini bottom while playing volleyball in Ibiza.

The TV star showed off her toned and tanned bod on the beach in a tiny white bandeau top with pink, blue, and gold detailing (shop a similar look here) which she contrasted with cobalt blue bottoms (shop a similar look here). Longoria accessorized with reflective aviator shades and a baseball cap from Ibiza’s Hard Rock Cafe.

Despite the number of beachside onlookers, Eva and her husband took a moment between games to engage in some serious PDA. Arms wrapped around each other’s hips, the married couple leaned in for a deep kiss. When in Ibiza, right?

We can’t wait to see what swim look Longoria takes to the beach next!