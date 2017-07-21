Bikini-Clad Eva Longoria Has a Steamy Make-Out Session on the Beach

Eva Longoria has been living her best life this week while on baecation in Spain with hubby José Bastón. The Desperate Housewives alum has worn sexy bikini after sexy bikini to hit the beach like the confident and accomplished actress she is.
After slaying the beachwear game on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Longoria capped her killer week on Friday in an ultra skimpy bandeau and string bikini bottom while playing volleyball in Ibiza.
The TV star showed off her toned and tanned bod on the beach in a tiny white bandeau top with pink, blue, and gold detailing (shop a similar look here) which she contrasted with cobalt blue bottoms (shop a similar look here). Longoria accessorized with reflective aviator shades and a baseball cap from Ibiza’s Hard Rock Cafe.
Despite the number of beachside onlookers, Eva and her husband took a moment between games to engage in some serious PDA. Arms wrapped around each other’s hips, the married couple leaned in for a deep kiss. When in Ibiza, right?
We can’t wait to see what swim look Longoria takes to the beach next!
[MUSIC] My parents said if your going to do something, do it well. I knew I was going to be successful at whatever I did. Whether I was going to be a dentist, or a lawyer, or in corporate America or an actor. And I knew I was going to be disciplined because of the work ethic they taught me. There is no industry advice I have gotten The golden rules of hard work. I didn't know I wanted to be an actor until late in life. I graduated college with my Bachelor's Degree. I moved out to L.A., and I said I may want to try this acting thing, and then I just focused on that and took classes, and I did extra work, and then I got one line And I got two lines and here I am. I get nervous every time I'm about to speak. I get nervous on red carpets. Like, right before I get out of the car, I'm like, oh, I just think, you know, the worst is gonna happen. But public speaking, in particular, you have to know your audience, who you're speaking to. Be mindful of the time. It always ended sooner than you think. Your mind is the best thing about getting older. The evolution of your wisdom. The lessons you learned. The failures you've made. I love being in my 40s. I wish I had my 20 year old body, but I do love my 40 year old mind. [LAUGH]