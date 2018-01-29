Eva Longoria Takes Her Baby Bump on a Scenic Morning Hike

Eva Longoria is staying active during her pregnancy. The first-time mom-to-be took her baby bump on a hike Monday morning and she was truly glowing during her outing.

The fresh-faced star laced up her sneakers and donned a black long-sleeve shirt and matching leggings for her a.m. hike, looking sporty in a black baseball cap and oversize aviator sunglasses. Longoria tried to direct our attention to the stunning view behind her, including the iconic Hollywood sign, but we couldn’t help but notice her adorable baby bump too.

“Monday morning hike! Getting’ it in!” she wrote alongside the cheery photo.

Longoria’s all-black dress code, from her hat to her pants, may be a symbolic nod to the Time’s Up movement to end sexual harassment, which she’s played a major role in. The pregnant star dressed in a custom Sara Cavazza Facchini tuxedo-inspired gown to the 2018 Golden Globes, and told InStyle what wearing black means to her.

RELATED: Eva Longoria's Growing Baby Bump Makes Its 2018 Debut on Instagram

“This isn’t about a red carpet moment. The change we want is gender equality across all industries. This is not about changing red carpet etiquette. This is about something much bigger. This is about making sure there are no more abuses of power, and the way you change that imbalance is by putting more women in positions of power,” she told us.

Talk about one powerful soon-to-be mom.