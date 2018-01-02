Eva Longoria's Growing Baby Bump Makes Its 2018 Debut on Instagram

Lara Walsh
Jan 02, 2018 @ 7:30 am

Eva Longoria’s burgeoning baby bump is now Instagram official.

After closing out 2017 with a surprise pregnancy announcement, the Desperate Housewives alum shared a first look at her expectant figure on Instagram, as a way to celebrate the New Year. 

"New year, new adventures!" she wrote alongside a photo of her belly, dressed in a cozy red flannel shirt and cradled by a few sets of hands, including her own. "I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already!"

While she's already been spotted taking it easy with friends and family last month, it looks like Longoria has all the support she will need in the year ahead. 

Congrats again, Eva!

