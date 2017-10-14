Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty

Yet another star has come forward with allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein. Model and actress Eva Green released a statement yesterday, detailing an encounter she had with Weinstein that left her "shocked and disgusted."

On Friday, Green's mother, Marlene Jobert, first brought up the event in a radio interview. Jobert explained that Weinstein made an unwelcome advance on her daughter "under the pretext of a professional appointment" and that the producer "threatened to destroy her professionally" when she refused his advances, according to People.

Following the interview, Green, 37, who starred in the James Bond film Casino Royale, released her own statement to Variety about what happened:

"I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein. I met him for a business meeting in Paris where he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted."

"I have not discussed this before because I wanted to maintain my privacy, but I understand it is important to do so as I hear about other women's experiences. Women are often condemned when they speak out and their personal reputations tarnished by association."

Green went on to commend the other women who have spoken out against Weinstein.

"I salute the great bravery of the women who have come forward. We should recognise that this sort of behaviour exists everywhere and is not unique to the entertainment industry. The exploitation of power is ubiquitous. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be eliminated."

The Penny Dreadful actress joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, and more, all of whom have recently spoken out about Weinstein's misconduct.