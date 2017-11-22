The Full Inspiration Behind Erin Andrews's DWTS Finale Look

Just in time for the holidays, Erin Andrews went for a quintessential festive look as she hosted the Dancing with the Stars finale Tuesday night.

The television personality brought on the glamour in a shimmery, plunging Jovani dress that she felt was “a perfect finale gown” paired with Neil Lane drop earrings. “It sparkled with all the Christmas decorations and felt so festive,” Andrews told InStyle.

Andrews’s stylist, Anita Patrickson, echoed that sentiment. “For the finale dress we wanted something that felt whimsical and feminine but also really special and a little different from the rest of the season,” she explained.

David Livingston/Getty Images

“Erin usually gravitates to slightly more sporty, structured dresses and so this beaded floaty, peach dress was perfect,” she continued. “[It was] a timeless dress timeless look that still feels fashion-forward and elegant. We paired it with Neil Lane vintage earrings that were tonal in color to the gown, elevating the look and with a nod to an old-world vibe.”

For her hair, Andrews kept it simple, sweeping her locks back into an elevated bun. “As an encore to Monday night’s twisted fantasy, tonight’s knotty do was a perfect balance of chic and edge,” hairstylist Ryan Randall said. He created volume through her crown using R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder and Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and gave the style a subtle Mohawk shape with a series of knots down the back using R+Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray.

Courtesy

Andrews’s makeup complemented her look as well, with her makeup artist Lisa Ashley dubbing it “bronzed rose gold beauty.”

“This was Erins favorite look of the season," Ashley said. “She loves a bronze look but the rose gold takes it to the next glam level,” she added. As for how she Ashley created the monochromatic look, she applied Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Rose Gold Retro to her lids and layered it with Stila eyeshadow in Soul applied with a wet brush. She also added rose bronze accents on her cheeks and lips.

Talk about a finale look to remember!